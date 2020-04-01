Saturday 23 November 2024

The race is on for coronavirus vaccines and treatments: current R&D status

Biotechnology
Dr Cheryl Barton
1 April 2020
Since the first reports of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Wuhan, China in December 2019 there have been more than 823,000 confirmed cases and over 45,000 deaths in 206 countries worldwide.

More than ever before pharma, biotechs, start-ups, research institutes and universities are working together to develop vaccinations and to identify new therapies to treat the symptoms of this contagious disease.

Vaccination strategies

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) 35 vaccines are in development against COVID-19 (Table 1). Companies have adopted a variety of approaches including the use of DNA and RNA platforms, inactivated or attenuated viruses, non-replicating viral vectors and protein subunits. The first two vaccines have entered clinical development:

