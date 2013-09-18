Founded in 1940, it is dedicated to improving people's health and well-being through the development of plasma medicines, diagnostics systems, and hospital pharmacy products.

Grifols is focused on treating conditions across a broad range of therapeutic areas: neurology, immunology, hepatology and intensive care, pulmonology, hematology and infectious diseases.

In January 2023, announced that its plasma-protein based fibrin sealant (FS) for controlling surgical bleeding obtained positive top-line results from a Phase IIIb clinical trial in pediatric patients.