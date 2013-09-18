Sunday 24 November 2024

Grifols is a global pharmaceutical and health care company.

Founded in 1940, it is dedicated to improving people's health and well-being through the development of plasma medicines, diagnostics systems, and hospital pharmacy products.

Grifols is focused on treating conditions across a broad range of therapeutic areas: neurology, immunology, hepatology and intensive care, pulmonology, hematology and infectious diseases.

In January 2023, announced that its plasma-protein based fibrin sealant (FS) for controlling surgical bleeding obtained positive top-line results from a Phase IIIb clinical trial in pediatric patients.

Latest Grifols News

Kedrion and Biotest agree US distribution deal for Yimmugo
3 October 2024
Expanded approval for Grifols’ Xembify in USA
29 July 2024
Grifols family and Brookfield ponder taking company private
10 July 2024
Grifols forges strategic alliance with Haier Group
20 June 2024
