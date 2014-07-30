AstraZeneca and Kyowa Hakko Kirin sign immunotherapy research deal

Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) today announced that it has entered into a clinical study collaboration with Japanese drugmaker Kyowa Hakko Kirin (TYO: 4151) for a Phase I/Ib immuno-oncology study that will evaluate the safety and efficacy of two separate combinations of three investigational compounds in multiple solid tumours.

The study will evaluate AstraZeneca’s anti-PD-L1 immunotherapy antibody, MEDI4736, in combination with Kyowa Hakko Kirin’s anti-CCR4 antibody, mogamulizumab, and AstraZeneca’s anti-CTLA-4 antibody tremelimumab, in combination with mogamulizumab.

The two companies will co-fund the study, which will be conducted by Kyowa Hakko Kirin. The Phase I part of the study is expected to establish a recommended dose regimen and Phase Ib will assess the safety and efficacy of the two combinations. Results from these studies will determine the future clinical development of the combinations.