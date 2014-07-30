AstraZeneca and Kyowa Hakko Kirin sign immunotherapy research deal

Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) today announced that it has entered into a clinical study collaboration with Japanese drugmaker Kyowa Hakko Kirin (TYO: 4151) for a Phase I/Ib immuno-oncology study that will evaluate the safety and efficacy of two separate combinations of three investigational compounds in multiple solid tumours.
The study will evaluate AstraZeneca’s anti-PD-L1 immunotherapy antibody, MEDI4736, in combination with Kyowa Hakko Kirin’s anti-CCR4 antibody, mogamulizumab, and AstraZeneca’s anti-CTLA-4 antibody tremelimumab, in combination with mogamulizumab.
The two companies will co-fund the study, which will be conducted by Kyowa Hakko Kirin. The Phase I part of the study is expected to establish a recommended dose regimen and Phase Ib will assess the safety and efficacy of the two combinations. Results from these studies will determine the future clinical development of the combinations.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze