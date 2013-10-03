Aubagio significantly reduced risk of new clinical relapse or MRI lesion in MS study

French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) and its subsidiary Genzyme announced positive new data from the TOPIC study of its once-daily, oral Aubagio (teriflunomide) at the 29th Congress of the European Committee for Research and Treatment in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS), which include the following:

Aubagio 14mg significantly reduced the risk of a new clinical relapse or MRI lesion over the two-year study period. There was a 35% reduction among patients who received Aubagio 14mg compared to placebo (p=0.0003). As measured by MRI over the two-year study period, there was a 5% increase in total lesion volume among patients treated with Aubagio 14mg compared to a 28% increase among patients treated with placebo (p=0.0374). In addition, there was a 59% reduction in gadolinium-enhancing T1 lesions among patients treated with Aubagio 14mg compared to placebo (p=0.0008).

Similar results were observed for the 7mg dose, though the effects did not achieve statistical significance on some endpoints, the companies noted.