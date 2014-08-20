Australia’s NHMRC reports on progress to improve clinical trials

The National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC), tasked with implementing a range of initiatives designed to make the process of initiating and conducting clinical trials in Australia significantly more efficient and cost-effective, has reported on the progress of work under the initiative and advised it will update the information monthly.

The work, under the Australian government’s Accelerating Clinical Trials Reforms initiative, was prompted by the 11 recommendations of the former Clinical Trials Action Group (CTAG), which has since been superseded as the Clinical Trial Advisory Committee (CTAC).

The initiatives are aimed at keeping Australia competitive as a destination for clinical trials and have three broad aims: