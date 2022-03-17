Wednesday 19 November 2025

Australian cancer patients to get improved access to clinical trials

Pharmaceutical
17 March 2022
australia_big-1

Australian cancer patients will get improved access to local clinical trials through a new public-private partnership consortium, PrOSPECT, which today  announced a funding agreement that is expected to enable a significant increase in local cancer clinical trial participation.

PrOSPECT – Precision Oncology Screening Platform Enabling Clinical Trials – is a collaboration of organisations that has partnered with the federal and NSW governments to expand access to comprehensive genomic profiling for cancer patients and enable clinical trial access.

The local subsidiary of Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX), a member of trade group Medicines Australia, is one of the foundational partners of PrOSPECT.

