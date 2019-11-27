AxSpA burden in five APAC markets set to increase by 32.3% over next decade, says analyst

The diagnosed prevalent cases of axial spondyloarthritis (AxSpA) are expected to increase from 6.1 million cases in 2018 to 8.0 million cases in 2028, at an annual growth rate (AGR) of 3.23% across the five growth markets (5GM: Australia, China [urban], India, South Korea and Japan) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, according to analytics company GlobalData.
Of the 5GM, China (urban) is expected to have the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases, increasing from 3.1 million cases in 2018 to 4.1 million cases in 2028. There were 2.8 million cases in India while Australia had 0.08 million diagnosed prevalent cases in 2018.
The company’s latest report, ‘ Axial Spondyloarthritis: Epidemiology Forecast in Asia-Pacific Markets to 2028,’ provides an overview of the risk factors and historical trends for axial spondyloarthritis across the 5GM in the ages ≥18 years.
