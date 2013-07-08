B-MS' nivolumab to lead NSCLC market with sales of $1.75 billion by 2022, says GlobalData

US pharma major Bristol-Myers Squibb’s (NYSE: BMY) nivolumab will overtake proven blockbuster competitors to dominate the non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) treatment market following an expected 2015 launch, says research and consulting firm GlobalData, according to whose latest analysis, nivolumab, a first-in-class immunotherapy, will become the overall NSCLC market sales leader by 2022, reaching revenue of $1.75 billion.
Covering the key markets of the USA, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Japan, as well as China and India, GlobalData’s new report expects B-MS’ promising new immunotherapy to eventually outsell current marketed frontrunners Swiss drug major Roche’s (ROG: SIX) Avastin (bevacizumab) and Tarceva (erlotinib) over the forecast period. Leading pipeline drugs such as afatinib, from Boehringer Ingelheim, and Eli Lilly’s necitumumab – with 2022 revenues forecast at $688 million and $384 million, respectively – will also be outperformed by nivolumab, states the report.
Brooke Baker, oncology health care analyst with GlobalData, says: “NSCLC is the second most common cancer in both men and women, and patients who are diagnosed with the condition have an extremely poor prognosis, with five-year survival rates limited to approximately 2% in US patients diagnosed at stage four of the disease.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze