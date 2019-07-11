Barriers to dementia research progress

Leading dementia figures from universities, pharmaceutical companies and charities have identified six gaps in dementia research that present new opportunities to speed up the search for the first life-changing treatment for the condition.

The work, funded by Alzheimer’s Research UK, calls for a fresh focus on how research is conducted, including new approaches to clinical trials and incentives for scientists to increase collaboration to bring about potential treatments faster. The review is published in the journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia.

Since the G8 committed to finding a life-changing treatment for people with dementia in 2013, scientists have worked hard to bring about a treatment by 2025. Now, this all-encompassing examination held by Alzheimer’s Research UK, reviews the barriers that pose a threat to research progress and importantly suggests new ways to accelerate the development of a life-changing treatment.