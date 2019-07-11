Barriers to dementia research progress

Leading dementia figures from universities, pharmaceutical companies and charities have identified six gaps in dementia research that present new opportunities to speed up the search for the first life-changing treatment for the condition.
The work, funded by Alzheimer’s Research UK, calls for a fresh focus on how research is conducted, including new approaches to clinical trials and incentives for scientists to increase collaboration to bring about potential treatments faster. The review is published in the journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia.
Since the G8 committed to finding a life-changing treatment for people with dementia in 2013, scientists have worked hard to bring about a treatment by 2025. Now, this all-encompassing examination held by Alzheimer’s Research UK, reviews the barriers that pose a threat to research progress and importantly suggests new ways to accelerate the development of a life-changing treatment.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze