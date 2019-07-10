Eisai looks outside the box for answers to dementia

A new exploratory research facility, led by Japanese drugmaker Eisai (TYO: 4523), has begun full-scale research activities in Massachusetts, USA.

The Eisai Center for Genetics Guided Dementia Discovery (G2D2) is aimed at discovering innovative dementia treatments using what the firm describes as a “multi-dimensional, comprehensive approach.”

G2D2 will seek to leverage research in human genetics, data sciences and precision chemistry, focusing on immunodementia to expand Eisai's dementia pipeline beyond the traditional research paradigms of amyloid-beta and tau.