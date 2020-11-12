BaseLaunch guides CNS specialist to $22 million financing

CNS disease specialist Synendos Therapeutics has raised 20 million Swiss francs ($22 million) in a series A financing round co-led by Kurma Partners and Sunstone Life Science Ventures.
The firm is an alumnus of BaseLaunch, the Basel, Switzerland-based incubator and accelerator that helps build companies from inception through to series A funding.
Synendos is working on a new class of small molecules aimed at restoring the natural functioning of the endocannabinoid system in the brain.
