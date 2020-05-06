Bausch Health and partners settle Xifaxan IP litigation

Canada-based Bausch Health Companies (TSX: BHC), along with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Salix Pharmaceuticals and its licensor AlfaSigma, have agreed to resolve the outstanding intellectual property litigation with Sandoz, regarding Xifaxan (rifaximin) 550mg tablets.

The Salix Parties will grant Sandoz a non-exclusive license effective January 1, 2028, to its intellectual property relating to hepatic encephalopathy treatment Xifaxan 550mg tablets in the USA.

Novartis (NOVN: VX) subsidiary Sandoz acknowledges the validity of the licensed patents. Final patent expiry on Xifaxan 550mg tablets is October 2029.