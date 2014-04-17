Sunday 24 November 2024

Baxter’s BAX 111 meets Ph III primary efficacy endpoint for VWF patients

Pharmaceutical
17 April 2014
baxter-international

US health care company Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) has released encouraging top-line results from a Phase III clinical trial evaluating the safety, efficacy and pharmacokinetics (PK) of BAX 111, a recombinant von Willebrand factor (rVWF) under investigation for the treatment of bleeding episodes in patients with von Willebrand disease, the most common type of inherited bleeding disorder.

The study of BAX 111, the first recombinant treatment in clinical development for this condition, met its primary efficacy endpoint, as all patients achieved pre-specified success in the on-demand treatment of bleeding events (100%, 22 of 22 patients who experienced bleeds in the trial).

''As the first recombinant, stand-alone treatment in development, BAX 111 has the potential to offer people with von Willebrand disease a new therapeutic option that may allow for greater precision and flexibility in managing the disease,'' said Bruce Ewenstein, vice president of clinical affairs, in Baxter BioScience. ''With these findings, we have taken another significant step forward as we continue to expand on our increasingly broad pipeline of potential treatments to improve outcomes for patients with a range of bleeding disorders,” he added.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze