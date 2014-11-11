Biologics will complement statins in cholesterol treatment space, says GlobalData

Biologics will play an influential role in shaping the future of cardiovascular drug treatment, in particular in competing for patients who cannot tolerate statins, or for whom statin therapy alone is insufficient, according to research and consulting firm GlobalData.

Eric Dimise, GlobalData’s analyst covering cardiovascular and metabolic disorders, says that while statins have long been the dominant therapeutics for out-of-control, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), new agents in the late-stage pipeline are poised to inject some excitement into this well-established space.

Dr Dimise said: “Possibly the most obvious headline-grabbing players in the CV pipeline are the proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 (PCSK9) inhibitors, the first ever biologic agents aiming to break into the mainstream treatment regimen for hypercholesterolemia and cardiovascular disease (CVD). PCSK9s are monoclonal antibodies (MAbs) that reduce LDL-C by enhancing the liver’s ability to recycle LDL receptors, the molecular ‘filters’ that remove LDL-C from the body’s circulation.”