Bioventus in-licenses exclusive rights to Pfizer's BMP portfolio

USA-based orthopedic healing specialist Bioventus, a spin out from the UK’s Smith & Nephew to an Essex Woodlands-led investor group (The Pharma Letter May 8, 2012), has reached agreement with pharma behemoth Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) for an exclusive, worldwide license to Pfizer’s bone morphogenetic protein (BMP) portfolio of development programs and associated intellectual property.

The portfolio includes a next-generation BMP in development, designed to offer additional options to currently-marketed BMP products, and the rights to rhBMP-2 in indications and fields previously reserved to Pfizer. Bioventus has also acquired an exclusive option to a BMP program for soft tissue indications.

Financial terms of the deal