Boehringer Ingelheim invests 100 million euros to expanded Respimat production, as it's launched in UK

German family-owned pharma major Boehringer Ingelheim is investing more than 100 million euros ($127 million) at its Dortmund site to expand production capacity for the Respimat inhaler to 44 million units per year. With this expansion, the research-driven company is creating around 100 new jobs on site.

“The Respimat is a success story – for Boehringer Ingelheim and for the patients,” explained Dr Wolfgang Baiker, member of the board of managing directors at Boehringer Ingelheim responsible for Operations, adding: “We want to continue this success story. The Respimat inhaler will also in future be the inhalation device for applying our respiratory medications.”

