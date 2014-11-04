Boehringer Ingelheim's Spiriva Respimat NDA for asthma accepted for review by FDA

German family-owned drug major Boehringer Ingelheim has had its Spiriva Respimat (tiotropium bromide) inhalation spray New Drug Application accepted for review by the US Food and Drug Administration with respect to the treatment of asthma.
The drug is intended as a long-term, once-daily, add-on maintenance treatment of asthma for patients aged 12 years and over who remain symptomatic on at least inhaled corticosteroids. Spiriva Respimat is currently being studied to determine its efficacy and safety profile in treating asthma patients and is not presently approved for this indication.
It is currently approved for maintenance of bronchospasm associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and to reduce COPD exacerbations.
