Boehringer’s Pradaxa gains added indication in Europe

German family-owned pharma major Boehringer Ingelheim said today that its blood thinner Pradaxa (dabigatran etexilate) has been approved by the European Commission for the treatment and prevention of recurrence of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE).
The US Food and Drug Administration approved Pradaxa for DVT and PE patients earlier this year. 2013 net sales of the drug increased by more than 16%, currency-adjusted (+8.8% in euro terms) to 1.2 billion euros ($1.64 billion).
"We are delighted with the European Commission’s decision to approve Pradaxa for DVT and PE patients, confirming the well-studied efficacy and safety profile of Pradaxa, which has been established in a clinical trial program in close to 10,000 patients for DVT and PE, and over 40,000 patients across different indications," commented Klaus Dugi, chief medical officer at Boehringer Ingelheim, adding: "Access to this new treatment option is critical for patients as we know that PE as a consequence of a DVT is still the leading cause of preventable death in hospital."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze