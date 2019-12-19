'Bold' import plan a welcome distraction for Trump, but doubts remain that it will work

Impeachment aside, there was some other news surrounding Donald Trump and his Administration on Wednesday.

The US President, along with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), issued a notice of proposed rulemaking (NPRM) that, if finalized, would allow for the importation of certain prescription drugs from Canada.

New draft guidance is also being issued for industry on procedures that drug manufacturers can follow to facilitate importation of prescription drugs, including biologics, that are FDA-approved, manufactured abroad, authorized for sale in any foreign nation, and originally intended for sale in that country.