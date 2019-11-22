Saturday 23 November 2024

Speaker Pelosi's drug pricing plan would harm innovation; hit small biotechs hardest; report

Biotechnology
22 November 2019
drugpricing-big

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Lower Drug Costs Now Act of 2019, HR3, could result in at least 56 fewer new medicines for patients over 10 years, according to a  new analysis from economic consulting firm Vital Transformation.

The study examined the impact of foreign reference pricing provisions in HR3 on treatments and cures from small, emerging US biotech companies that rely on venture capital to finance their research and development. The analysis was commissioned by the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) and the Council of State Bioscience Associations (CSBA).

According to the analysis, HR3 would cut revenues by more than half for companies with affected medicines, leading to a nearly 90% reduction in new medicines developed by small US biotech companies. This would have a disproportionate effect on industry work with small biotech companies, forcing hard choices and moving capital away from riskier investments where the science is tougher and economic returns are less certain.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Pelosi drug pricing plan passes key US committee vote
18 October 2019
Biotechnology
BIO reacts angrily to 'extreme' Pelosi plan
19 September 2019
Pharmaceutical
Pelosi plan passes in House but set to be stopped by Senate
13 December 2019
Pharmaceutical
BRIEF— More drug prices hiked in USA as 2020 begins
2 January 2020


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze