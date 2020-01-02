Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF— More drug prices hiked in USA as 2020 begins

Pharmaceutical
2 January 2020

The drug price hike of 2020 has commenced, with costs rising for more than 250 medications, according to  data analyzed by 3 Axis Advisors and reported by Reuters.

Bristol-Myers Squibb, Gilead Sciences and Biogen raised their US list prices on more than 50 drugs on New Year’s Day, adding to the couple hundred  increases from drugmakers including Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi a day earlier.

While nearly all of the price increases are below 10% and the median price increase is around 5%, more early year price increases could still be announced.

