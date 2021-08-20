Braftovi approved in South Korea for colorectal cancer

Japanese drugmaker Ono Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4525) closed up 1% today, after it announced that its Ono Pharma Korea Co unit has received marketing approval for Braftovi (encorafenib) Capsule 75mg, a BRAF inhibitor, from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) in South Korea for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or recurrent BRAFV600E-mutant colorectal cancer after prior therapy, in combination therapy with Eli Lilly’s (NYSE: LLY) Erbitux (cetuximab), an anti-human EGFR monoclonal antibody.
Ono Pharma acquired rights to encorafenib for Japan and South Korea in 2017 from USA-based Array BioPharma, which in 2019 was acquired by US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) in a deal worth over $11 billion.
