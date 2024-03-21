Prospects for Pfizer's Braftovi in BRAF inhibitors melanoma market

Since Swiss pharma giant Roche’s (ROG: SIX) Zelboraf (vemurafenib) gained US Food and drug Administration (FDA) approval in 2011, significant strides have been made in BRAF-targeted cancer therapies, underscoring the significance of combating BRAF mutations in melanoma.

Against this backdrop, Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) Braftovi (encorafenib) is positioned to secure a dominant 42% share of the BRAF inhibitors market for melanoma by 2028, underscoring its pivotal role in cancer therapy. Braftovi's emergence underscores Pfizer's commitment to advancing oncological treatments to address critical medical needs, according to pharma analytics firm GlobalData.

GlobalData's patient-based forecast reveals that the BRAF inhibitor market for melanoma will reach a key milestone by 2028, with over $1 billion in sales in eight major markets (the USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Australia). Pfizer's Braftovi will take the lead, boasting $424 million in sales, with Novartis' (NOVN: VX) Tafinlar (dabrafenib) in second place with $364 million and 36% of the overall BTK inhibitor therapy market by 2028.