Saturday 8 November 2025

BRIEF—Adamis soars as Symjepi becomes available via Walgreens program

Pharmaceutical
25 January 2021

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals leapt a massive 41% to $1.79 on Friday, after the company announced that its Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection products are now available to members of the Walgreens Prescription Savings Club program.

Symjepi, alternative to Mylan’s EpiPen (epinephrine), comes for a discounted price of $99.99 for a two-pack, the lowest price offered for epinephrine products through the Walgreens Prescriptions Savings Club, and the lowest price for epinephrine devices on the market.

At the start of 2021, Adamis’ Symjepi 0.3mg and Symjepi I 0.15mg Injection products, which are used in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, were added to the Walgreens Prescription Savings Club program.

The Walgreens Prescription Savings Club offers customers, who pay an annual membership fee, significant savings off retail prices on thousands of medications.

Sandoz, a unit of Swiss pharma giant Novartis, has an exclusive agreement with Adamis to distribute and commercialize Symjepi in the USA.

