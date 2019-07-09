Sandoz debuts US retail sales of Symjepi

Sandoz, the generics and biosimilars division of Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX), today announced the US retail launch of Symjepi (epinephrine) 0.3mg and 0.15mg Injections, making both the adult and pediatric doses immediately available in local pharmacies across the nation.
These are small, single-dose, pre-filled syringe and device combination as an alternative to epinephrine auto-injectors for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions (Type 1), including anaphylaxis, a severe reaction that can lead to death if left untreated.
Sandoz also donated more than 4,000 packs (over 8,000 individual injections) of Symjepi 0.3mg Injection to Americares for distribution to free and charitable clinics across the USA. It is an alternative to Mylan’s (Nasdaq: MYL) EpiPen (epinephrine).
