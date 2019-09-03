Friday 29 November 2024

Sandoz acquires rights to Tysabri biosimilar from Polish firm

Biosimilars
3 September 2019
sandoz-logo-big

Swiss pharma giant Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) Sandoz biosimilars division today announced that it has entered into a global commercialization agreement with Poland-based Polpharma Biologics for a proposed natalizumab biosimilar.

The medicine is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) and is a biosimilar of Biogen’s (Nasdaq: BIIB) blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri, which generated second quarter 2019 sales of $475 million.

Under the agreement, Polpharma Biologics will maintain responsibilities for development, manufacturing and supply of proposed biosimilar natalizumab. Sandoz will commercialize and distribute the medicine in all markets upon approval, through an exclusive global license. Other specific terms of the agreement are confidential.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biosimilars
Epirus and Polpharma collaborate on advancing biosimilars portfolio targeting $6 billion addressable market
14 July 2015
Biosimilars
Sandoz signs deal to commercialize Herceptin biosimilar
30 April 2019
Generics
GSK sells off cephalosporin antibiotics business for $350 million
11 February 2021
Biosimilars
Sandoz launches first and only biosimilar for multiple sclerosis, Tyruko, in Germany
31 January 2024


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Enhertu added to China's health insurance plan
Biotechnology
Enhertu added to China's health insurance plan
29 November 2024
Biotechnology
More positive data for Shanghai’s Minghui
29 November 2024
Biotechnology
Beijing’s Allink secures $42 million in series A
29 November 2024
Biotechnology
Innovent updates on Sintbilo in China
29 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Denmark to permanently legalize medical cannabis
29 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Doxycycline risk not found but action on Veoza
29 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Formosa inks deal with Medvisis for clobetasol rights
29 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Acadia Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ACAD) is a leading pharmaceutical company with a focus on bringing life-changing therapies to patients suffering from CNS diseases.




More Features in Biosimilars

New CEO to steer Samsung's growing biosimilars firm
27 November 2024
Xbrane and Intas to jointly develop Opdivo biosimilar
20 November 2024
Opuviz is latest EC-approved ophthalmology biosimilar
18 November 2024
Celltrion acquires Swiss firm iQone Healthcare
15 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze