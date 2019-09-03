Sandoz acquires rights to Tysabri biosimilar from Polish firm

Swiss pharma giant Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) Sandoz biosimilars division today announced that it has entered into a global commercialization agreement with Poland-based Polpharma Biologics for a proposed natalizumab biosimilar.

The medicine is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) and is a biosimilar of Biogen’s (Nasdaq: BIIB) blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri, which generated second quarter 2019 sales of $475 million.

Under the agreement, Polpharma Biologics will maintain responsibilities for development, manufacturing and supply of proposed biosimilar natalizumab. Sandoz will commercialize and distribute the medicine in all markets upon approval, through an exclusive global license. Other specific terms of the agreement are confidential.