Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—ALK secures shorter dosing regimen for Alutard SQ

Pharmaceutical
14 October 2019

Denmark's ALK Abello has secured approval in Germany for a shorter updosing regimen of its subcutaneous allergy immunotherapy (SCIT) product Alutard SQ, also sold as ALK-depot SQ.

Executive VP of R&D Henrik Jacobi said: “The shorter updosing of Alutard SQ means that allergy patients and doctors can avoid four to nine injections in the doctor's clinic without compromising the efficacy of the product.”

He added that “the optimization of our legacy portfolio is a key part of ALK’s strategy for the future. Many older, unviable products are being phased out. However, for products that remain relevant, such as Alutard SQ, we are investing to ensure their continued competitiveness, to maintain patient choice, and to meet the needs of prescribers.”



