Saturday 8 November 2025

BRIEF—ALTURiX acquires rights to metolazone

Pharmaceutical
10 May 2022

British pharmaceutical company ALTURiX has bought the UK and Ireland rights to metolazone from SIT Laboratorio Farmaceutico.

Founded in 2020, ALTURiX is focused on providing branded products at “an appropriate price,” within the British healthcare system.

The company portfolio includes three legacy branded products, acquired from Novartis, which are manufactured in Switzerland and supplied internationally.

Founder and director Lak Sahota said the deal with SIT was “the latest example of our successful growth strategy,” showing a commitment to “reliably and affordably supply important products in markets where there are currently limited options available to patients and the NHS.”



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze