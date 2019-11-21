Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Azeria Therapeutics raises $42 million

Pharmaceutical
21 November 2019

UK-based breast cancer specialist Azeria Therapeutics has completed a £32 million ($42 milion) series B financing round led by Syncona.

Azeria is working on breakthrough treatments for hormone resistant breast cancer, drawing from research at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute.

The firm is targeting FOXA1-driven cancer, working in an area of significant unmet patient need where approximately 30% of patients progress to late stage endocrine resistant disease.

Azeria will use the money to take its program into the clinic. The firm is seeking to develop through to commercialisation and to explore a pipeline of further programs in oncology.

