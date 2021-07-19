Saturday 8 November 2025

BRIEF—BIAL strikes distribution deal for CEE countries

Pharmaceutical
19 July 2021

Portuguese drugmaker BIAL and Slovenia-based Medis Pharmaceutical Company have entered into an exclusive partnership on two central nervous system drugs.

These two medicines are BIAL's proprietary drugs, the epilepsy product Zebinix (eslicarbazepine acetate) and Ongentys (opicapone) for Parkinson’s disease.

The established partnership comprises exclusive distribution agreements for Zebinix in the Czech Republic and Slovakia and for Ongentys in 12 central and eastern European (CEE) countries, those being Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

António Portela, chief executive of BIAL, said: “We are pleased to have Medis as our new partner. We believe this partnership is another important step for the extensive commercialization of our innovative medicines. Medis shares our long-term vision and we look forward to bringing these important treatment options to patients in the CEE region.”

Martina Perharic, Medis’ chief executive, added: “In Medis, we are excited and proud to partner with BIAL and thus being able to provide two medicines which we firmly believe represent a much-needed relief to thousands of people in the region who suffer from Parkinson’s disease and epilepsy.”

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Amneal hopes for better luck with Ongentys US relaunch
8 December 2023
Pharmaceutical
BIAL takes over commercialization of Zebinix in Europe
18 February 2021
Pharmaceutical
BIAL signs mega-million-$ deal for Parkinson's drug in North America
10 February 2017
Pharmaceutical
BIAL out-licenses Zebinix in South Korea
27 February 2018


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze