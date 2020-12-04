Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—BioAge raises $90 million in series C round

Pharmaceutical
4 December 2020

Age-related disease specialist BioAge Labs has raised $90 million in a series C financing round co-led by Andreessen Horowitz and including new investors Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, AARP Foundation and Phi-X Capital.

The money will be used to support advancement of the firm’s platform technology and to advance its pipeline of medicines targeting pathways to reverse or eradicate diseases.

The firm is planning to advance its first platform-derived therapies, BGE-117 and BGE-175, into clinical trials in the first half of 2021.

BioAge has also appointed Paul Rubin as chief medical officer. Dr Rubin was formerly executive VP of R&D at MiRagen and at Xoma.



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze