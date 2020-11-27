BRIEF—Chugai claims infringement of Edirol patent

Japan's Chugai Pharmaceutical has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Nissan Chemical Corporation, in relation to Edirol (eldecalcitol).

Filed in Tokyo, the suit demands the suspension of manufacturing, use of materials, and disposal of stock for the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) used in generic versions of the product.

The osteoporosis agent, an active vitamin D3 derivative, is already the subject of a Japanese patent suit from Chugai, targeting Sawai Pharmaceutical and Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical.

Chugai, which is majorit-owned by Roche, is also demanding damage compensation against Nissan Chemical, Sawai Pharmaceutical and Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical.