Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Clexane co-marketing deal terminated in Japan

Pharmaceutical
16 October 2019

French pharma major Sanofi and Japan’s Kaken Pharmaceutical will terminate their co-marketing agreement for the anticoagulant Clexane (enoxaparin sodium) subcutaneous injection Kit 2000 IU.

Sanofi obtained the manufacturing and marketing approval for Clexane subcutaneous injection Kit 2000 IU, an anticoagulant for the prevention of venous thromboembolism, in January 2008, and Kaken started marketing and information service activities for this drug in July 2010 under the co-marketing agreement between the two companies. In accordance with the expiration of the effective period of the co-marketing agreement for Clexane, the two companies have agreed to terminate this agreement on December 31, 2019.

Beginning January 1, 2020, Sanofi will start marketing and information service activities for Clexane on its own. The two companies will work together to transfer the operation in a smooth manner.



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze