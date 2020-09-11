Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Commission supports research on convalescent plasma to treat the coronavirus

Pharmaceutical
11 September 2020

The European Commission today announced that it will support with 4 million euros ($4.7 million) a new research project, SUPPORT-E, that will coordinate efforts to determine if COVID-19 convalescent plasma transfusion – using plasma from patients who recovered from the disease - is an effective and safe treatment.

The funding is part of the Commission's €1 billion pledge for coronavirus research and innovation, which comes under Horizon 2020 and is directed towards the development of vaccines, new treatments and diagnostic tools to prevent the spread of the virus.

Mariya Gabriel, Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth said: “Using plasma from patients that have recovered from COVID-19 and developed an immune response is a very promising avenue for treating the disease, but we need more evidence about its efficacy and safety. The Commission is playing an important role by supporting international efforts to enhance evidence and assess the potential of this therapy as well as to ensure it has no serious adverse effects.”

SUPPORT-E is led by the European Blood Alliance (EBA) and brings together 12 major research establishments and clinical centers with world-class research capabilities from six European Union member states, as well as Switzerland and the UK.

It will coordinate and enable clinical studies on convalescent plasma transfusions performed across Europe.

This will help not only determine safety and efficacy, but also to better understand which patients should be transfused and how, as well as how the donations should be tested and selected to guarantee the best treatment outcome.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Moving on from opioids, Mundipharma gains Rezzayo nod
3 January 2024
Pharmaceutical
EC nod for Pfizer’s pneumococcal jab for children
13 March 2024
Pharmaceutical
Europe debates incentives to combat antimicrobial resistance
10 June 2024
Pharmaceutical
EMA's transparency over COVID-19 wins industry praise
14 October 2020


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze