Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Currax buys Nalpropion Pharma

Pharmaceutical
28 September 2019

US branded and generic drugmaker Currax Pharmaceuticals on Friday announced the acquisition of Nalpropion Pharmaceuticals.

Financial terms were not disclosed

As a result of this acquisition, Currax now owns the world-wide rights to Contrave (naltrexone HCl and bupropion HCl extended release), which it says is “the number one prescribed weight-loss brand medication in the United States.”

Contrave is a prescription weight-loss medicine with patent protection until 2034. Contrave is indicated to help patients with a body mass index (BMI) of 30kg/m2 or greater (obese), or adults with a BMI of 27 kg/m2 or greater (overweight) with at least on weight-related medical problem such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or type 2 diabetes, to lose weight and maintain their weight loss.

"It is exciting to announce our second acquisition in as many days," said George Hampton, chief executive officer of Currax Pharmaceuticals, adding: "This acquisition bolsters our Branded portfolio and demonstrates that we are successfully executing on our business strategy to acquire clinically differentiated medicines with high potential for growth and extended IP life."

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Orexigen opens bidding process, selling itself for $75 million
25 April 2018


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze