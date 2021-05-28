Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Diurnal's second product receives EU marketing authorization

Pharmaceutical
28 May 2021

Shares of UK endocrine diseases specialist Diurnal Group gained almost 6% to 73.00 pence this morning, after it announced that the European Commission (EC) has approved the marketing authorization for Efmody (hydrocortisone modified-release hard capsules – development name Chronocort) as treatment of adult and adolescent patients (12 years and older) with the rare condition congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

This decision by the EC follows the positive opinion issued by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in March 2021, and marks the second Diurnal product to gain marketing approval.

To facilitate timely commercial availability, Diurnal has already commenced market access activities in its target European territories, with the first commercial launch anticipated in third-quarter 2021.

The company intends to mirror its strategy for its first product, Alkindi (hydrocortisone granules in capsules for opening), by commercializing the product itself in core European markets.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
March EMA/CHMP meeting sees five positive novel drugs recommended
27 March 2021
Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—Diurnal partners in China for Alkindi
27 January 2021
Pharmaceutical
US regulator to review submission for Alkindi
13 February 2020
Pharmaceutical
Diurnal expands deal with Citrine Medicine for Efmody
12 May 2021


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze