Friday 31 January 2025

US regulator to review submission for Alkindi

Pharmaceutical
13 February 2020
diurnal_logo-_big

A US regulatory submission from British specialty drugmaker Diurnal (AIM: DNL) for Alkindi (hydrocortisone) has been accepted for review by the Food and Drug Administration.

The firm is bidding to market the option as a replacement therapy of adrenal insufficiency (AI) for children up to the age of 17.

The application for Alkindi Sprinkle was submitted in November 2019, and the target action date for the review has been set for September 29, 2020.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Further analysis suggests positive Phase III result for Diurnal
17 October 2018
Pharmaceutical
Diurnal shrugs off German assessment on Alkindi
15 August 2018
Pharmaceutical
Diurnal gets first drug approval by US FDA
30 September 2020
Pharmaceutical
Alkindi approved in Australia
10 August 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Investors irked by Ironwood cuts to future-proof company
Pharmaceutical
Investors irked by Ironwood cuts to future-proof company
31 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
Inhibikase Thera falls as risvodetinib development paused
31 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
Redemption complete for Axsome’s Symbravo in migraine
31 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
FDA nod for Vertex’ non-opioid pain drug Journavx
31 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
Confirmation hangs in balance as Senate parses RFK Jr vaccines view
31 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
Novartis ups sales growth and margins in 2024
31 January 2025
Biotechnology
CARGO Thera tanks as it halts FIRCE-1 Phase II study of firi-cel
31 January 2025

Company Spotlight

A biotechnology company focused on developing targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutics.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Investors irked by Ironwood cuts to future-proof company
31 January 2025
Inhibikase Thera falls as risvodetinib development paused
31 January 2025
Redemption complete for Axsome’s Symbravo in migraine
31 January 2025
FDA nod for Vertex’ non-opioid pain drug Journavx
31 January 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze