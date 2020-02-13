US regulator to review submission for Alkindi

A US regulatory submission from British specialty drugmaker Diurnal (AIM: DNL) for Alkindi (hydrocortisone) has been accepted for review by the Food and Drug Administration.
The firm is bidding to market the option as a replacement therapy of adrenal insufficiency (AI) for children up to the age of 17.
The application for Alkindi Sprinkle was submitted in November 2019, and the target action date for the review has been set for September 29, 2020.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze