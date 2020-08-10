Alkindi approved in Australia

Diurnal Group (AIM: DNL) has announced that Alkindi (hydrocortisone granules in capsules for opening) has been approved by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) as a replacement therapy of adrenal insufficiency (AI), with no age restriction.
The UK-based specialty pharma company, which targets patient needs in chronic endocrine diseases, anticipates the first sales in Australia will not be until the second half of 2021 following completion of pricing and market access activities.
