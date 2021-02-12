Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—EC clears the acquisition of joint control of Recipharm

Pharmaceutical
12 February 2021

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of joint control of Recipharm of Sweden by EQT Fund Management of Luxembourg, Zentricity Holding of Sweden and Cajelo Invest of Cyprus.

Recipharm provides contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) services, as well as packaging and logistics services to the pharmaceutical industry, globally.

The Commission assessed the overlaps which arise between the companies' product offers. In particular, the Commission assessed the horizontal overlaps with respect to the CDMO services. It also assessed the vertical relationships with respect to the provision of CDMO services upstream and the supply of FDPs and care products downstream, as well as in the distribution of chemicals and cosmetic ingredients upstream and in the provision of CDMO services downstream.

The Commission concluded that the proposed transaction would raise no competition concerns, since there would be no change in market dynamics, given the low market shares of all of the companies concerned in all of the markets under consideration. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
EFPIA responds to European Commission's patent settlement report with own transparency proposal
8 December 2014
Pharmaceutical
EMA confirms AbbVie’s withdrawal of court cases on access to clinical-trial data
4 April 2014
Pharmaceutical
Ablynx successfully opposes Domantis' European patent appeal
22 January 2015
Pharmaceutical
Health Action International criticizes European Parliamentary Committee's decision on Trade Secrets Directive
18 June 2015


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze