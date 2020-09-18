Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—EC orders 300 million doses of Sanofi vaccine

Pharmaceutical
18 September 2020

French drugmaker Sanofi and its partner UK-based GlaxoSmithKline have finalized and signed an advanced purchase agreement with the European Commission (EC) for the supply of up to 300 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, once the product is approved.

The vaccine candidate is based on the recombinant protein-based technology used by Sanofi to produce an influenza vaccine, and GSK’s established adjuvant technology. A Phase III study is planned to begin by the end of 2020 and regulatory approval could be requested in the first half of 2021.

This final agreement confirms the announcement made on July 31 by both companies, and adds to deals that have been agreed with the UK and USA.

