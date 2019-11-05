Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Eisai sells royalty rights for tazemetostat

Pharmaceutical
5 November 2019

Eisai has sold ex-Japan royalty rights for the investigational anti-cancer agent tazemetostat to Royalty Pharma, for $110 million upfront and up to $220 million based on marketing approvals in the USA.

Tazemetostat is a first-in-class, oral EZH2 inhibitor discovered by Epizyme. It is believed that EZH2 regulates cell proliferation, and may have an important role in carcinogenesis.

Eisai is responsible for development and commercialization of tazemetostat within Japan, under the terms of a 2015 deal.



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze