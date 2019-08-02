Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—EMA issues demands on changing names of liposomal medicines

2 August 2019

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has told marketing authorization holders of medicines containing liposomal drug delivery systems to submit a variation to change the names of these medicines as soon as possible before the end of September.

This recommendation was made jointly by EMA’s human medicines committee and the Coordination Group for Mutual Recognition and Decentralised Procedures - Human at their July meetings.

It aims to make a clearer distinction between liposomal and non-liposomal formulations of the same active substance to avoid medication errors.

