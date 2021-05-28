Tagrisso goes full steam ahead with new EU approval

Targeted therapies have been a game changer in EGFR-mutated lung cancer, with options such as Tagrisso (osimertinib), from AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), helping to greatly improve progression-free survival (PFS).

Now the treatment has secured a new approval in Europe, for the adjuvant treatment of certain adults with early-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as defined by a biomarker test.

The approval, which comes several months after the US regulator gave its blessing, will enable many people to be treated in an earlier and potentially more curative stage of disease.