Positive Tagrisso data at World Conference on Lung Cancer

Pharmaceutical
29 January 2021
At the 2020 World Conference on Lung Cancer, AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has presented results from an exploratory analysis of the ADAURA Phase III trial, showing an extension to disease-free survival (DFS).

In the exploratory analysis of the overall trial population, adjuvant Tagrisso reduced the risk of disease recurrence or death by 84% in patients who had been treated with prior adjuvant chemotherapy and by 77% in those who had not.

The trial tested adjuvant Tagrisso (osimertinib) a third-generation EGF-receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, in people with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

