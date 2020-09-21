ESMO 2020: Proven clinical activity of Tagrisso in treating CNS metastases reinforced

Results from a pre-specified exploratory analysis of the positive ADAURA Phase III trial showed that UK pharma major AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) blockbuster cancer drug Tagrisso (osimertinib) demonstrated a clinically-meaningful improvement in central nervous system (CNS) disease-free survival (DFS) in the adjuvant treatment of patients with early-stage (IB, II and IIIA) epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated (EGFRm) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), after complete tumor resection.
While up to 30% of all patients with NSCLC may be diagnosed early enough to have potentially curative surgery, disease recurrence is still common in early-stage disease. CNS recurrence, when cancer spreads to the brain, is a frequent complication of EGFRm NSCLC and these patients have an especially poor prognosis.
Results were presented on September 19 during the Presidential Symposium of the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2020 and simultaneously published with the primary results in The New England Journal of Medicine.
