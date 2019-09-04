Saturday 23 November 2024

Chinese approval for Tagrisso for 1st-line EGFR-mutated NSCLC

Biotechnology
4 September 2019
astrazeneca_cambridge_large

China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has granted marketing authorization for Tagrisso (osimertinib) as a first-line treatment for adults with locally-advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have the genetic mutations of epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 19 deletions or exon 21 (L858R) substitutions.

The approval, granted to AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), followed the Priority Review Pathway and is based on results from the Phase III FLAURA trial, which were published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

Tagrisso is proving to be an important revenue generator for the Anglo-Swedish pharma major, with sales in the second quarter of this year coming in at $784 million, nearly double of that achieved in the like period a year ago.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Tagrisso OS data gives AstraZeneca a Friday fillip
9 August 2019
Pharmaceutical
AstraZeneca in-licenses lung cancer candidate from Allorion
3 January 2024
Biotechnology
Lung cancer drug Tagrisso gains additional approval in Japan
21 August 2018
Biotechnology
First-line indication for Tagrisso in USA
19 April 2018


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze