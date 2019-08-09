Tagrisso OS data gives AstraZeneca a Friday fillip

Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) was more than 1.5% up by lunchtime on Friday following the presentation of positive overall survival (OS) results from the Phase III FLAURA trial.
The study is a randomized, double-blinded, multi-center trial of Tagrisso (osimertinib) in previously-untreated patients with locally-advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutations.
"Tagrisso provides an unprecedented survival outcome versus previous standard-of-care EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitors, reaffirming Tagrisso as the first-line SoC for EGFR-mutated metastatic NSCLC"Tagrisso showed a statistically-significant and clinically-meaningful improvement in OS, a secondary endpoint in the FLAURA Phase III trial, compared with erlotinib or gefitinib, both of which were previous standard-of-care (SoC) treatments in this setting.
