BRIEF—Evotec launches new collaboration in Israel

Pharmaceutical
23 October 2019

Hamburg-based Evotec has kicked off a collaboration with Israeli investors Integra Holdings and Yissum, the technology transfer company of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

The latest of the firm’s so-called BRIDGE public-private partnerships, the deal aims to bring together the core strengths of academia, biotech and venture capital.

Evotec chief executive Werner Lanthaler said: “LAB555 is a great addition to our BRIDGE family and we are confident that with our strong partners, Integra Holdings and Yissum, we will be able to accelerate the efficient development of next-generation drugs.”

