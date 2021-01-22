Saturday 8 November 2025

BRIEF—Executive appointments at Chiesi USA

Pharmaceutical
22 January 2021

The US affiliate of Italian family-owned drugmaker Chiesi has announced the appointment of Jason Beyer as vice president and head of neonatology and cystic fibrosis, and Jay Meyer as VP and head of the cardiovascular hospital business unit.

Commenting on the appointments, Chiesi USA chief executive Jon Zwinski said: “Jason has been a part of the Chiesi family for 11 years, serving in a variety of commercial roles with increasing responsibility.”

“Jay is one of our most prolific leaders in managing cross-functional teams and developing talent at the managerial level.”

He added: “With Jason and Jay’s demonstrated leadership and expertise, I’m thrilled to welcome them to the Chiesi leadership team and look forward to working closely as we further our long-term strategic vision.”

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Forest Laboratories announces new appointments to its executive team
16 December 2013
Pharmaceutical
Paxlovid and Comirnaty propel Pfizer to record quarter
28 July 2022
Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—MindMed appoints Francois Lilienthal as CCO
5 April 2022
Pharmaceutical
Limited cash pile focuses the mind for Lipocine
26 September 2022


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze