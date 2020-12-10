Brent Vaughan named CEO of digital therapeutics company

A veteran of both pharma and digital health has been named the chief executive of Cognito Therapeutics.

Brent Vaughan will lead the Boston-based company’s work developing a new class of disease-modifying digital therapeutics to treat neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease.

Cognito’s non-invasive neuromodulation platform is a next-generation digital therapeutic utilizing visual and auditory stimulation to treat neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s.